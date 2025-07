Their tickets, sold in Little Egg Harbor and River Vale, matched all five numbers in the Jersey Cash 5 drawing on Sunday, July 13, splitting the $1.1 million jackpot.

The tickets were sold at Acme Markets on Route 9 in Little Egg Harbor and The Country Store on Rivervale Road in River Vale. Each player will take home $571,000.

The winning numbers were 04, 05, 06, 29 and 34. The XTRA was 03 and Bullseye was 04.

