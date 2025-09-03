$10K Raised For Funeral Of 18-Year-Old Killed In Garden State Parkway Crash

Andrew Delgadillo was heading north on the Parkway in a Honda when he went off the road and continued down an embankment and hit a tree early Friday morning, Aug. 29, the Asbury Park Press reports, citing Trooper Christopher Postorino. Delgadillo was hospitalized with serious injuries and later died, authorities said.

A GoFundMe launched by his mother, Leah, describes Delgadillo as “full of life and love—kind, sweet, and always a little silly in the best way.” They said he “had a huge heart” and “could brighten a room with his smile and laughter.”

“One of his greatest passions was cars; he could spend hours talking about them, learning about them, and dreaming about the ones he'd have one day,” the fundraiser says.

The campaign, which surpassed its $10,000 goal as of Wednesday, Sept. 3, is helping cover funeral and medical costs.

