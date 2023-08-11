100-Year-Old Jersey City Native Reveals Secret To Long Life

Rosemarie Menzies, a resident of Harmony Village at CareOne Paramus, turned 100 years old on Friday, Aug. 11.

The secret to a long life?

"There is no secret," the Jersey City native said. "Just laugh a lot."

Rosemarie's birthday bash was Gatsby themed, and included a musical performance by Mary Taylor, who sang songs from the 1920s.

Later on, everyone enjoyed food, cake, and a toast at the Gatsby Social, where Paramus Mayor Christopher DiPiazza presented Rosemarie with a Certificate of Commendation.

When asked to share advice for the youth, Rosemarie said: "Spend every moment you can with your family and friends."

