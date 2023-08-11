A Few Clouds 83°

SHARE

100-Year-Old Jersey City Native Reveals Secret To Long Life

The secret is there's no secret.

Singer Mary Taylor performs songs from the 1920s for Rosemarie, her daughter Michele, and the rest of the Harmony Village residents and staff.
Singer Mary Taylor performs songs from the 1920s for Rosemarie, her daughter Michele, and the rest of the Harmony Village residents and staff. Photo Credit: CareOne Paramus
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Rosemarie Menzies, a resident of Harmony Village at CareOne Paramus, turned 100 years old on Friday, Aug. 11.

The secret to a long life?

"There is no secret," the Jersey City native said. "Just laugh a lot."

Rosemarie's birthday bash was Gatsby themed, and included a musical performance by Mary Taylor, who sang songs from the 1920s.

Later on, everyone enjoyed food, cake, and a toast at the Gatsby Social, where Paramus Mayor Christopher DiPiazza presented Rosemarie with a Certificate of Commendation.

When asked to share advice for the youth, Rosemarie said: "Spend every moment you can with your family and friends."

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE