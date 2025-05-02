100-Acre Wildfire Burns Along Route 46 In Hackettstown (Developing)

As of 3:30 p.m., the fire was 0% contained and 25 structures were threatened, though none had been evacuated, officials said.

A spokesperson from the NJ Forest Fire Service said the fire was not started by a motorcycle crash, contrary to online speculation.

The fire is impacting parts of Warren County. Route 46 is shut down between Petersburg Road and Johnson Road, along with Tannery Road and Russling Road, the fire service said.

Fire engines, bulldozers, and a helicopter capable of dropping 300 gallons of water were deployed to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials say the next update will be provided around 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 2.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.