10-Year-Old NJ Boy Found With Gunshot Wound To Head Dies, Cops Say

Police responded at approximately 2:34 p.m. to a home on the 400 block of Westminster Boulevard in Washington Township (Gloucester County) for a report of a juvenile with a gunshot wound, according to Washington Township Police Chief Patrick M. Gurcsik.

“Upon arrival, officers and emergency medical personnel located a 10-year-old boy with a fatal gunshot wound to the head,” Gurcsik said in a statement. “Despite lifesaving efforts, the child was tragically pronounced deceased.”

The child was a student at Birches Elementary School, police said. Counseling and support services are being made available through the school district to students, staff, and families impacted by the tragedy.

“This incident has deeply impacted the entire Washington Township community,” Gurcsik said.

The case remains under active investigation by the Washington Township Police Department and the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office. No further information was released as of Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington Township Detective Bureau at (856) 589-0330.

“The Washington Township Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and all those affected,” Gurcsik said.

