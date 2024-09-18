Fair 74°

10-Year-Old Charged With Making Threats Against NJ District

A 10-year-old child is facing charges after posting a social media video that authorities said posed a threat to a school in Gloucester County.

Police were made aware of the video on Wednesday, Sept. 18, that they said threatened a school in Franklin Township.

Police "deployed all resources" to ensure the safety of the students, according to a release from the FTPD. All buildings were secured within minutes, and detectives identified the source of the video in ten minutes, police said.

The 10-year-old student in the district from Franklinville was removed from the building and brought to police headquarters for further questioning. The child will be charged with creating false public alarm.

