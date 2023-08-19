10 Packed Into Pickup Chased Down By Police, Rush-Hour Traffic Stopped On GS Parkway

Some in the group of mostly juveniles were reportedly seen dashing north on the southbound Parkway toward the New York State border shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.

Montvale police seized two adults and eight minors with help from New Jersey State Police, Bergen County sheriff's officers and colleagues from Park Ridge, Saddle River, Upper Saddle River and Woodcliff Lake, Montvale Police Chief Douglas McDowell said.

"It was a chaotic scene," the chief said Saturday. "People were running all over the place. I believe most were intoxicated.

"In the end, no one was hurt, and that's a good thing."

It began when the overfilled 2006 Toyota Tacoma pulled up next to Montvale Police Sgt. Jeffrey Hanna's patrol vehicle in the parking lot of the Tiger Mart on Chestnut Ridge Road.

Hanna approached the truck and was nearly hit when the driver threw a beer can at him that ruptured at the sergeant's feet, McDowell said.

Hanna was getting all the occupants out of the pickup when one of them jumped back in and unsuccessfully tried to drive off, the chief said.

"All of the occupants appeared to not speak or understand English or any of his commands," McDowell said.

At that point, they all fled on foot in various directions, he said.

The cavalry of mutual aid law enforcers quickly converged on the area and helped McDowell's officers corral the fleeing suspects.

All of those seized were brought to Montvale police headquarters, the chief said.

Charged with obstruction and child endangerment were two New York City residents, Mauricio Mauricio Daniel Toasa Puruncajas, 23, and Maydelyn Dayan Ativan Ortiz, 20, he said.

The juveniles were turned over to the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency, McDowell said.

Hanna also wrote five traffic summonses, the chief said.

