10-Foot Great White Shark Detected Off NJ Coast Memorial Day Weekend

Penny, who has been tracked by shark research center OCEARCH since April, surfaced several miles off of Ocean City around 6:45 a.m. Memorial Day, according to the org's shark-tracker.

Penny made her way north since being tagged by OCEARCH in North Carolina just last month. She "pinged" off the coast of Maryland in mid-May and resurfaced just this weekend in New Jersey.

A "Ping" happens when an animal tag breaks the surface of the water, sending data, OCEARCH says.

Earlier this month, a slightly smaller White Shark named Simon pinged several times off the coast of Ocean County. Then, on May 8, an eight-foot shark surfaced in Sea Isle City.

Click here to track Penny via OCEARCH.

