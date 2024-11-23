1 Dead, 10 Sickened, Including In NJ, In Listeria Outbreak Involving Meat, Poultry Products

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health officials are investigating infections linked to recalled Yu Shang Food ready-to-eat meat and poultry products.

The illnesses were in New York, New Jersey, California, and Illinois between Wednesday, July 31 and Thursday, Oct. 24, the agency said.

Of 11 people with information available, nine have been hospitalized. In California, one pregnant woman and her twins were sick and both infants died. But a Listeria sample was not found in one of the twins. Listeria was found in a sample from the mother.

"Because of this, only the mother and one twin are included as confirmed cases in this outbreak," said the CDC. "One other Listeria illness was reported in an infant who was sick and recovered."

All recalled products with "Yu Shang" had an establishment number "P46684" or "EST. M46684" on the label.

If you have any of these recalled products in your home, throw them out or return them to the store.

