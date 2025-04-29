Fair 80°

SHARE

1 Dead, 1 Seriously Hurt In Early-Morning NJ Turnpike Freightliner Crash: State Police

A Newark man was killed and his passenger seriously hurt in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mansfield Township, State Police said.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)

Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Troopers responded Tuesday, April 29, to a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike Pennsylvania Extension East at milepost 5.4 in Burlington County, according to Sgt. Charles Marchan of the New Jersey State Police.

Oscar Lagoa Santos Jr., 25, of Newark, was driving a Ford E-350 with front-seat passenger Heliomar Dasilva, 45, also of Newark, when the van veered onto the right shoulder and struck the rear passenger side of an occupied, parked Freightliner semi-trailer, police said.

Santos died from his injuries. Dasilva was seriously hurt, according to Marchan.

The crash remains under investigation. 

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE