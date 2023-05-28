Yet Another Memorial Day Weekend Fire Ravages Upper Saddle River Home

The blaze in the two-story, 4,200-square-foot Carlough Road house near the Rockland County border broke out around 8 p.m. May 27, bringing firefighters from both sides of the state line.

They had the fire knocked down and under control in roughly 40 minutes -- but not before it flames blew through the roof and severely damaged multiple floors at one end of the house.

No injuries were reported.

Members of the Upper Saddle River Bureau of Fire Prevention were trying to determine the cause.

Mutual aid at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Allendale, Mahwah, Ramsey, Saddle River and Tallman.

******

NOTE: Those are the departments that were reported at the scene. Did we miss any? Please text Jerry DeMarco at (201) 943-2794. Or email: jdemarco@dailyvoice.com. Or PM: Gerard (Jerry) DeMarco (FACEBOOK).

******

Among the other area fires this weekend:

Firefighters and police teamed up to rescue a dog who was pulled from a smoky house fire Saturday night in Hillsdale. CLICK HERE TO READ

Sections of a River Edge home collapsed during a vicious overnight fire. CLICK HERE TO READ

No injuries were reported in a destructive house fire Saturday in Englewood. CLICK HERE TO READ

The roof of a Clifton home collapsed during a fire on Saturday that brought arson investigators. CLICK HERE TO READ

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Highlands and receive free news updates.