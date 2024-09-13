Fair 81°

SHARE

Upper Saddle River Getaway Driver Arrested In Allendale Armed Robbery: Prosecutor

A 22-year-old Upper Saddle River man has been arrested in connection with a robbery last spring in Allendale.

Allendale police

Allendale police

 Photo Credit: ALLENDALE PD
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Francisco B. Verdugo drove Jahan A. Hendley to and from the scene on Monday, March 25, where Hendley robbed a victim at gunpoint, stealing marijuana, a bottle of liquor, and about $900 in cash from inside his apartment, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. 

While fleeing, Hendley pointed his gun at another victim who was unrelated to the incident but happened to be in the area of the apartment complex. Hendley was later arrested for an unrelated incident, and on May 21 was charged in connection to this robbery while jailed.

Since then, detectives learned that Verdugo was Hendley's driver, bringing him to and from the scene. He also tried to sell proceeds from the robbery, police said.

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, Verdugo was arrested and charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and weapons offenses.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Highlands and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE