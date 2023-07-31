Fair 79°

Update: Woman Pulled From Saddle River Pool Pronounced Dead At Humc

UPDATE: A drowning woman who was pulled from a backyard pool in Saddle River on Monday was later pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center, authorities said.

Saddle River police were called to the home shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 31.
Saddle River police were called to the home shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 31. Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
49 Fox Hedge Road, Saddle River
49 Fox Hedge Road, Saddle River Photo Credit: GoogleMaps
Jerry DeMarco
Bergen County EMS paramedics continued CPR on the middle-aged woman all the way to the hospital, Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said.

Sadly, she passed, the chief said.

Police had been called to the home on Fox Hedge Road off East Allendale Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. July 31.

They began life-saving measures that were continued by the paramedics, who also used a bag-valve mask as they rushed her to their rig.

A language barrier made obtaining details challenging, responders said.

Records show the 7,874-square-foot, six-bed, eight-bath residence was bought last year for $2.7 million.

