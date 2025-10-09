Saddle River Sues Veolia, Accusing Water Company Of Overcharging Millions With Faulty Meters

Officials in Saddle River, one of the wealthiest towns in North Jersey where the median home price is $2.8M, claim in the Oct. 1 filing that Veolia used defective meters and falsified data for years, leading to overbilling “in the aggregate amount of $4 million.” Officials also allege the company failed to accurately report water usage to the state and manipulated data to justify rate hikes and contract extensions.

According to the filing, the borough discovered inconsistencies after hiring a leak detection company and reviewing Veolia’s records. Tests found no leaks that could explain the discrepancies, leading officials to conclude Veolia’s inflated readings were deliberate.

“The Borough does not know whether Veolia has destroyed, damaged, or altered the defective meters,” the complaint states, alleging the company “knowingly charged for water that was never delivered.”

Veolia Senior Vice President, External Communications Adam Lisberg shared the following statement with Daily Voice:

We have not been formally served with this lawsuit and cannot comment on its specifics. Veolia has been discussing this issue with Saddle River for years. We are prepared to continue this discussion in a mediation session scheduled with Saddle River later this month. It is unfortunate that the Borough chose to pursue a lawsuit that will add cost, complexity and delay to resolving this dispute. However this is resolved, Veolia will continue to supply Saddle River with high-quality water that meets regulatory standards, as we always have.

Veolia’s contracts with Saddle River date back to 1997, when the company, then operating as Suez Water, agreed to supply wholesale water to the borough. Over the years, the borough says Veolia modified the agreements several times, each time increasing the minimum water purchase requirements based on inaccurate data.

By 2023, borough officials launched an internal review after Veolia claimed Saddle River’s water usage was three times higher than actual consumption. After replacing bulk meters, the borough says the new data revealed a wide gap between Veolia’s reports and real usage.

The lawsuit accuses Veolia of breach of contract, fraud, unjust enrichment, and consumer fraud, among other claims. Saddle River is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, as well as repayment for the alleged overcharges.

The borough is represented by attorneys Victor J. Herlinsky Jr., Nicole G. McDonough, and Thomas H. Prol of Sills Cummis & Gross P.C. in Newark, according to the filing.

