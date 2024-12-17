Record-Breaking $2.45M Sale Closes In Saddle River Luxury Community After 7 Days On Market

Saddle River Grand, home to 68 exclusive townhomes, saw a pristine, newly renovated end unit at 140 Cortland Dr. close on Friday, Dec. 6, for $2.45 million—surpassing the previous high of $2.299 million set in December 2022.

The average Saddle River home value is $2,069,484, up 7.9% over the past year, as of Tuesday, Dec. 17, according to Zillow.

The property was listed at $2.299 million with Diane Cookson of COMPASS and spent just seven days on the market, with multiple offers driving the final sale price $151,000 over asking, Cookson said.

According to Cookson, Saddle River Grand is an exclusive gated community with timeless townhomes offering over 4,000 square feet of living space.

"It is not often they come on market," she said. "In this case, the unit had significant upgrades and was in pristine condition."

With Cookson's network and marketing expertise, she was able to secure buyers immediately.

The newly renovated end unit blends sophistication with modern design. Highlights include:

A grand two-story entryway into an open-concept floor plan

A banquet-sized dining room, living room/library with coffered ceilings, and an inviting great room with a gas fireplace

A chef’s kitchen featuring Sub-Zero appliances, a Wolf range, and two Fisher & Paykel dishwashers

A bright breakfast room with access to a private patio

An oversized primary suite with a spa-like bathroom and two walk-in closets

Additional features include an elevator servicing all three floors, a fully finished lower level with a custom bar, gym, office space, and a guest suite.

“I think when selling any property, when the marketing is on point and priced correctly, working with an experienced realtor specializing in high-end properties is key,” Cookson said.

Disclaimer: All figures are as of Dec. 17, 2024, as per the NJMLS.

