First Home Ever Built In Saddle River Hits Market At $2.1M

The first-ever home built in Saddle River is on the market.

Located at 164 E. Saddle River Road, the historic house was built in 1708 and is listed at $2.1 million. It sits on nearly 2.4 acres.

The home has its own backyard oasis complete with a footbridge leading to a private tennis court and pool, five bedrooms, four bathrooms and is 5,180 square feet.

Other features include a heated, detached barn, renovated kitchen, a 13-foot cathedral ceiling in the great room and more.

Thomas Van Buskirk, who owned the property moved his family there the early 1700s. They became the first Saddle River Valley settlers, records show.

Nine generations of the family lived on the property, formerly home to a simple log cabin, rebuilt and restored several times up until the early 1920s.

The home has been owned by Rosalind and Ed Zipfel since 1993, and released a statement regarding its sale.

"We have loved sharing the heritage of the house with family and friends, as well as hosting holiday parties and entertaining guests on the grounds in the warmer weather," the Zipfels said in a statement published by NJ.com.

"But, it’s the end of an era and time to hand over the opportunity of a lifetime to care for this very special piece of history."

The house is listed by Christie’s International Real Estate Northern New Jersey.

