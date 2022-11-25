Contact Us
Northern Highlands Daily Voice serves Allendale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Midland Park, Saddle River, Upper Saddle River & Waldwick
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Upper Saddle River Driver, 73, Struck By His Own SUV
Real Estate

Bergen County Musical Mansion Where Celebs Partied Hits Market At $4.995 Million (PHOTOS)

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Motown Mansion Motown Mansion
Motown Mansion Photo Credit: Michael Randy Coldwell Banker (Zillow/NJMLS)
Motown Mansion Motown Mansion
Motown Mansion Photo Credit: Michael Randy Coldwell Banker (Zillow/NJMLS)
motown motown
motown Photo Credit: Michael Randy Coldwell Banker (Zillow/NJMLS)
Motown Mansion Motown Mansion
Motown Mansion Photo Credit: Michael Randy Coldwell Banker (Zillow/NJMLS)
Motown Mansion Motown Mansion
Motown Mansion Photo Credit: Michael Randy Coldwell Banker (Zillow/NJMLS)

A Bergen County musical mansion that held parties attended by various celebrities is on the market for $4.995 million.

The Motown Mansion in Saddle River was built and occupied by Motown Records president William “Kedar” Massenburg, NJ Advance Media reports. Celebs who attended his big bashes include Mariah Carey and Stevie Wonder, according to NJ.com.

The Denison Drive home features five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a grand two-story entrance foyer, billiards room, a music room, the piano played by Stevie Wonder, an oversized pool, fully outfitted cabana and more.

The home also has a courtyard with a massive fountain, gardens, 12-car garage, theater and gym.

Click here for the complete Zillow listing.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Highlands and receive free news updates.