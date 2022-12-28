Serious Pedestrian Crash Shuts Route 17 In Ramsey (DEVELOPING)

A serious crash involving a pedestrian closed a portion of Route 17 in Ramsey Wednesday, Dec. 28, authorities said.

The man was struck near the Bottle King on the northbound side around 1:50 p.m. and was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, Ramsey Police Chief Brian Lyman said.

Witnesses and preliminary reports say that the victim was struck on the northbound side but was thrown over the median to the southbound lanes. Police could not immediately confirm the details.

Police remained at the scene as of 3:30 p.m. Heavy traffic delays were being reported.

All drivers remained on scene and were cooperative, Lyman said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Highlands and receive free news updates.