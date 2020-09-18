Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Highlands Daily Voice serves Allendale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Midland Park, Saddle River, Upper Saddle River & Waldwick
Driver Seriously Injured In Route 17 Crash

Jerry DeMarco
The car hit the wall head-on at the corner of southbound Route 17 and Summit Avenue in Waldwick.
The car hit the wall head-on at the corner of southbound Route 17 and Summit Avenue in Waldwick. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A driver sustained serious head and neck injuries Friday afternoon when his Mini Cooper veered off the highway and slammed into a retaining wall on Route 17.

The driver was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood following the crash shortly after 1 p.m. at the corner of Summit Avenue and the southbound highway.

Waldwick police and firefighters also responded.

The cause wasn't immediately determined.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and produced this story.

