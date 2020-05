A car caught fire after slamming into a tree Thursday morning in Ho-Ho-Kus.

The driver of the Nissan Altima was hospitalized with what authorities aid were minor injuries following the 8 a.m. crash on Hollywood Avenue off northbound Route 17.

Ho-Ho-Kus firefighters quickly KO'd the blaze.

Borough police and the Ho-Ho-Kus Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded.

