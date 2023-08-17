Phony-baloney: Allendale Resident’s Tale Of Tangling With Home Invader Not True, Police Charge

Police from surrounding towns and a Bergen County sheriff’s K-9 unit converged on Trotters Lane and West Orchard Street after Deryck Smith, a 31-year-old graphic designer, reported the alleged home invasion around 10 a.m. this past Monday, Chief Michael T. Dillon said.

They conducted a primary search throughout the neighborhood and along the nearby railroad tracks, residents said.

Mahwah police even sent up a drone.

Smith allegedly described the purported assailant as 5-foot-9 and wearing all black and said the intruder suffered a facial injury during a scuffle.

Not true, the chief said.

Smith was charged with filing a false police report and issued a summons to appear in court following an investigation by Dillon’s detectives, assisted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

What his motivation might’ve been wasn’t clear.

