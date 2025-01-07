Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey's Twins Give Exclusive Tour Of Whimsical Saddle River Mansion

The 8,371-square-foot estate, located in Saddle River, has been Cannon’s home since 2015, shortly after his split from Carey, according to a report by Architectural Digest’s Katie Schultz, who identified the home as the subject of the video.

Cannon begins the 30-minute "Superdad" episode tour in Moroccan’s, aka Roc's, bedroom before showcasing the home's unique and extravagant features. Highlights include a red motif in the foyer, a red baby grand piano, custom-made Louis Vuitton Iron Man helmets, and a life-sized Nutcracker statue.

Cannon’s children aren’t allowed in the pristine “White Room,” but the rest of the house is built for fun. There’s a massive red slide leading into a ball pit, a basketball hoop, and beanbag chairs in the family room—dubbed “the room of all rooms.” The former "Wild 'n Out" star says the home has 13 bathrooms.

The kitchen boasts a candy room stocked with an endless variety of sweets, while the master bathroom is equipped with a jacuzzi. The mansion also features a music room with drums, guitars, and a recording studio.

Despite some setbacks, including a flood that destroyed Cannon’s “pillow theater” where movie-themed pillows filled the room, the home remains a playground for creativity and relaxation.

The backyard is just as impressive, with a lake, a pool, and plans for a waterslide that Cannon hopes to build from the deck straight into the water.

The estate isn’t just a home—it’s a wonderland for Cannon’s children and a testament to his larger-than-life personality. Click here to watch.

Cannon is an actor, rapper, and presenter who got his start on Nickelodeon's "All That" before he went on to host his own show. He has 12 kids with six different women.

