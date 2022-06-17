Van Towed After Ho-Ho-Kus Crash

A driver escaped injury Friday morning when his van barreled off the road and into a wooded area in Ho-Ho-Kus.

The Hawthorne drywall contractor's vehicle crashed on Werimus Road off Deerhill Road near a southbound exit from the Garden State Parkway.

Citywide Towing removed the van with a flatbed.

Ho-Ho-Kus police were investigating. The borough DPW also responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and provided the information for this story.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.