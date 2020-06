A transformer fire with downed wires closed Route 17 in both directions in Waldwick indefinitely Wednesday night.

Police closed the highway north at Allendale Road and south at Cameron Road around 9:15 p.m.

Several area power outages were reported.

Police, firefighters and the state Department of Transportation responded.

There was no immediate word on how long the highway might be closed.

