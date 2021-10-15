Contact Us
Roadway Closed When Contractor's Truck Snaps Utility Pole In Saddle River

Jerry DeMarco
West Saddle River Road and Dater Lane in Saddle River
West Saddle River Road and Dater Lane in Saddle River Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE contributor

A contractor's truck snapped a utility pole, closing a major Saddle River thoroughfare off Route 17 Friday afternoon.

The driver wasn't injured in the West Saddle River Road crash near Dater Lane, which downed wires and sent a transformer crashing to the ground, shortly after 2:30 p.m., Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said.

A road crew from Orange & Rockland Utilities was expected somewhere between 5:30-6 p.m., he said.

"The roadway will be closed for several hours while the utility company makes the necessary repairs," the chief said.

