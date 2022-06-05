LOCAL TRAGEDY: Teenage Girl, Pets Killed In Bergen County House Fire

A house fire claimed the life of an Allendale teenager early Saturday evening, responders said.

The 17-year-old victim apparently had been in the shower when the fire broke out close to the rear entrance of the 2½-story Bonnie Way home around 5:30 p.m.

The flames quickly spread to a rear hot tub room and a pergola-covered porch, trapping the victim in a bathroom just above the blaze, responders said.

The Northern Highlands Regional High School junior was removed from the bathroom and later pronounced dead after CPR efforts failed.

The victim's older sister got out OK, neighbors said.

However, a pet dog and cat who apparently were in the rear room also perished in the fire, they said.

The teens' parents weren't home at the time, they said.

An official cause of the fire will be determined once an investigation is complete -- although responders said it appeared accidental.

Allendale firefighters were joined by their colleagues from Franklin Lakes, Ho-Ho-Kus, Ramsey, Mahwah, Oakland, Saddle River, Upper Saddle River, Waldwick, Wyckoff and Suffern.

They had the bulk of the fire knocked down in about a half-hour but needed considerably more time to fully extinguish what became a four-alarm blaze.

EMS units from Allendale, Ramsey and The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood also responded, along with crews from Orange and Rockland Utilities and PSE&G.

A regional Critical Incident Stress Debriefing unit also was requested to counsel responders.

