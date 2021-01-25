Hundreds Lose Power When SUV Splits Utility Pole Near Rockland Border

Utility companies worked to restore power and phone service after an SUV split and toppled a pole Monday in Upper Saddle River.

The Chevy Tahoe was headed west on Lake Street when its 71-year-old driver lost control and it struck the pole off Sturbridge Drive, near the Montvale and Rockland borders, around 10 a.m.

He was OK, but lines were downed, power was knocked out to 200 or so customers and the pole had to be replaced, Police Capt. Edward Kane said.

The SUV had to be towed.

Eastbound Lake Street was closed for about 90 minutes.

