Driver Hospitalized In Route 17 Rollover

A driver was hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening following a rollover crash Wednesday morning on rain-slicked Route 17.

The two-car crash occurred in the right lane near Grove Street in Waldwick around 9 a.m., backing up the northbound side and creating southbound rubbernecking.

Waldwick police, firefighters and Volunteer Ambulance Corps members responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

