Northern Highlands Daily Voice serves Allendale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Midland Park, Saddle River, Upper Saddle River & Waldwick
Driver Freed, Hospitalized In Allendale T-Bone Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Allendale firefighters and Ramsey Rescue personnel quickly freed the driver of the t-boned Nissan Rogue, which ended up on a lawn off the corner of Cottage Place and East Allendale Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Feb. 27.
Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A driver was hospitalized after being extricated from an SUV following an afternoon rush-hour crash Monday in Allendale.

Allendale firefighters and Ramsey Rescue personnel quickly freed the driver of the T-boned Nissan Rogue, which ended up on a lawn off the corner of busy Cottage Place and East Allendale Avenue -- a block from Franklin Turnpike -- around 4:30 p.m. Feb. 27.

Injuries weren't considered life-threatening, responders said.

Allendale police were investigating. No further information was immediately available.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this story.

