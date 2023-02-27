Driver Freed, Hospitalized In Allendale T-Bone Crash

A driver was hospitalized after being extricated from an SUV following an afternoon rush-hour crash Monday in Allendale.

Allendale firefighters and Ramsey Rescue personnel quickly freed the driver of the T-boned Nissan Rogue, which ended up on a lawn off the corner of busy Cottage Place and East Allendale Avenue -- a block from Franklin Turnpike -- around 4:30 p.m. Feb. 27.

Injuries weren't considered life-threatening, responders said.

Allendale police were investigating. No further information was immediately available.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Highlands and receive free news updates.