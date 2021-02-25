Authorities: Fast-Moving Brazen Bandit Robbed Bergen Bank Of $1,633

He's about 5-foot-7, somewhere between 230 and 250 pounds, and was last seen fleeing a Ho-Ho-Kus bank after robbing it.

Police on Thursday released a surveillance image of a bandit who they said passed a note to the teller at the Valley National branch on Sheridan Avenue off Franklin Turnpike around 2 p.m. the day before, collected $1,633 in small bills and bolted out the back door.

Had he gone out the front, he might've instantly been spotted by someone from the borough police station across the street.

As seen in the surveillance image, the robber wore a black and gray North Face jacket, a black wool beanie, blue pants and red sneakers, Police Chief Christopher Minchin said.

He was in and out in no time -- and took the note with him, the chief said.

The Bergen County sheriff sent his Bureau of Criminal Identification to collect whatever evidence might've been left behind. Meanwhile, a sheriff's K-9 unit searched the area with no luck.

The FBI also responded. Ho-Ho-Kus police notified the county prosecutor's office and their colleagues in surrounding towns.

Anyone who witnessed any part of the holdup or has information that could help identify the robber is asked to contact Ho-Ho-Kus police at (201) 652-1700 ext. 103 (Detective Sgt. Greg McBain) or the FBI at (973) 792-3000.

Or dial 911.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.