Allendale PD: Assault Suspect Spits On Police, Urinates On Cell Floor, More

An Allendale man arrested for domestic assault went berserk at police headquarters – urinating on the floor of a holding cell, stuffing a blanket into the toilet, spitting in an officer’s face and shouting racial epithets -- authorities said.

Officers responding to a 1:30 a.m. call Sunday at an Elm Street home found Timothy Fay, 52, outside, Police Chief George Scherb said.

“Take me to jail,” he told them, placing his hands behind his back, the chief said.

Officers were trying to process Fay at headquarters when he “became extremely combative, kicking his legs at officers, flailing his arms, spitting at them, yelling profanities, that he had COVID and trying to urinate on the floor, Scherb said.

“At one point he spit in an officer’s face,” the chief said. “He was placed into a holding cell after he had calmed down.”

Soon after, Fay “again began yelling and banging on the cell door,” Scherb said. “He also urinated on the floor and on a mattress and used a blanket in an attempt to clog the toilet.”

The Allendale Volunteer Ambulance Corps was called twice after a shouting Fay claimed he couldn’t breathe because of COVID, the chief said.

Both times he refused medical attention.

Police eventually sent Fay to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained held Monday awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He’s charged with domestic violence assault, aggravated assault on a police officer, attempting to spread a disease by spitting in an officer’s face, assault by spitting in that officer’s face, criminal mischief and causing public alarm by screaming racial slurs and profanity, Scherb said.

