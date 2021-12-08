5 Ballerinas Say Former NJ Teacher Sexually Abused Them Hundreds Of Times As Teens

The owner of a shuttered ballet school in Bergen County has been accused by five women and former dancers of grooming and sexually assaulting them as teens, according to multiple news reports.

Eugene Petrov, 46, of Midland Park, ran Petrov Ballet School in Waldwick from 2008 before it closed last September.

Petrov's attorney, David Jay Glassman, did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment placed, and calls to Petrov's former studio were not unanswered Wednesday morning.

Baldante in an interview with NJ Advance Media says his clients agreed to be named publicly in hopes that other victims of Petrov's abuse will come forward.

The women -- now ages 19 to 26 -- say the abuse started when they were as young as 14, and would kiss them, compliment them and touch them inappropriately during the hours and hours of classes and rehearsals each week.

Petrov's abuse was so frequent that it became "something that just happens," court papers say.

