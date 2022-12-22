Did Portnoy Just Settle Nellie's-Kinchley's Pizza Rivalry?

Four years after sampling the pizza at Kinchley's Tavern in Ramsey, Dave Portnoy stopped by its rival, Nellie's Place in Waldwick.

The Barstool Sports CEO gave the pizza at Kinchley's a 7.5 when he came to town in 2018.

So, what's Portnoy's verdict on Nellie's?

He gave the pie a 7.9. No, scratch that, he gave it an 8.1. That's right, Portnoy changed the score.

Nellie's Place was founded in 1989 on Franklin Turnpike by a family with Irish roots. Nellie's also serves pub-style appetizers, burgers, seafood, steaks and wings — which Portnoy also sampled.

Nellie's Place, 9 Franklin Tpke., Waldwick.

