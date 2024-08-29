Lifelong Allendale Resident Sharon Moran Dies, 54

Sharon's obituary remembered her as a dedicated mom to her girls, Brynne and Macie, and worked in financial planning for Fidelity Investments, in Nanuet, NY.

"Sharon had the unique ability of finding a diamond in the rough," her obituary says. "She loved to find hidden treasures and had a heart and an eye for seeing the best in everything."

She is survived by her husband, Mark Moran; their daughters, Brynne and Macie; her parents, Ralph & Ellen Thorsland; her sisters, Linda Thorsland Sweeney, Susan Thorsland Langway and her husband, Michael, and Kristin Thorsland Pfeffer and her husband, Michael

