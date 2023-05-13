Fire Ravages Waldwick Home

Waldwick firefighters, assisted by their area colleagues, had the main body of the Moore Avenue fire knocked down in under 40 minutes, keeping it from spreading to nearby homes, after arriving shortly after 4:30 p.m. May 12.

All occupants got out OK and no injuries of any kind were reported.

A firefighter and borough police officer folded a burned American flag that had been flying in front of the home.

Mutual aid responders, at the scene or in coverage, included firefighters from Midland Park, HoHokus, Wyckoff, Mahwah, Allendale, Franklin Lakes, Ramsey and Saddle River.

