Early-Morning Dog Walk Ends With Trip To Hospital In Ho-Ho-Kus

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m., at the intersection of North Franklin Turnpike and Sheridan Avenue. Ho-Ho-Kus Police and Ho-Ho-Kus EMS responded to aid the pedestrian, while the dog was not injured, Loving said.

An ambulance rushed the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center’s main campus with what police described as severe orthopedic injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and was cooperating with police, according to Loving.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Highlands and receive free news updates.