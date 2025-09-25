Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Early-Morning Dog Walk Ends With Trip To Hospital In Ho-Ho-Kus

A pedestrian was struck by a car while walking a dog early Thursday morning, Sept. 25 in Ho-Ho-Kus, incident photographer Boyd A. Loving reports.

At the scene

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Cecilia Levine
The crash happened around 6:40 a.m., at the intersection of North Franklin Turnpike and Sheridan Avenue. Ho-Ho-Kus Police and Ho-Ho-Kus EMS responded to aid the pedestrian, while the dog was not injured, Loving said.

An ambulance rushed the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center’s main campus with what police described as severe orthopedic injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and was cooperating with police, according to Loving.

