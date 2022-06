A new Mexican restaurant has opened in Bergen County.

Uno Mas Allendale markets itself as an elevated taqueria with a mix of both traditional and contemporary dishes.

A BYOB eatery, Uno Mas offers homemade mock-aritas with fresh fruit, spices and herbs, according to its website.

Uno Mas Allendale, Located at 99 W Allendale Ave., Allendale.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.