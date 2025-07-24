Backyard Saddle River Shooting Sends Bullets Flying, Ends In SWAT Arrest: Officials

Jeremiah L. Rivera, 19, of Saddle River, and Sha’Zeik Davis, 20, of Mahwah, were arrested on charges stemming from the Tuesday, July 15, shooting, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced Thursday, July 24.

Police were called to a Chestnut Ridge Road home around 6:16 p.m. after a report of gunfire. No injuries were reported, but responding officers and detectives found ballistic evidence and determined the shooting was part of an ongoing dispute between two groups of men.

Investigators said several men arrived at the home in two vehicles. A verbal dispute began with a resident, later identified as Rivera. According to Musella, Rivera retrieved a handgun and fired one shot in the direction of the group as they drove away.

The group returned minutes later, the argument escalated, and multiple shots were fired, the prosecutor said.

An investigation found that approximately nine gunshots were fired by Rivera’s acquaintance, Davis, who was present at the home and also possessed a handgun, the release says. One of the rounds fired by Davis struck one of the vehicles occupied by the group of men, but no injuries were reported as a result of the shooting."

Rivera was also accused of providing false information to detectives during the investigation.

He was arrested July 16 and charged with:

Second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose

Second-degree providing false information to law enforcement

Third-degree aggravated assault by attempting to cause bodily harm

Fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a firearm

Rivera was booked into the Bergen County Jail, made his first appearance in court, and was released pending further proceedings.

Davis, who was arrested with help from the SWAT team, was charged July 17 with:

First-degree attempted murder

Second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun

Second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose

Third-degree aggravated assault by attempting to cause bodily harm

Fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a firearm

Davis was arrested July 24 by the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team and Mahwah Police. He is being held at the Bergen County Jail pending his first court appearance.

