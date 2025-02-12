Arsonist, DUI Driver Arrested Again — This Time For Waldwick Package Thefts, Police Say

Marialyse Debel, 64, was taken into custody outside her home on Wednesday, Feb. 12, following an investigation by the Waldwick Police Detective Bureau, Lt. Troy E. Seifert said.

Authorities began looking into reports of stolen deliveries from The Station Apartments at 41 West Prospect St., on Feb. 3. Detective T.J. Palaia identified Debel as a suspect, leading to her arrest, police said.

Debel has a prior arrest for arson in Midland Park in September 2024, as well as multiple DUI arrests out of Ramsey and Glen Rock.

She was charged with theft offenses and booked into the Bergen County Jail after processing, police said.

