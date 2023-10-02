Amputee In Wheelchair Busted For Baseball Bat Assault In Upper Saddle River

Jay Freedman was taken into custody at the $1.3 million home in the south end of Upper Saddle River around 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, according to a police report.

Freedman is accused of hitting the victim with a baseball bat, it says.

The victim reportedly refused treatment.

Meanwhile, Freedman, who has a prosthetic leg and was reportedly using a wheelchair, was taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus.

Freedman was later booked into the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Monday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He's charged with aggravated assault, making death threats and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Freedman was charged last year with deliberately setting a fire in an eighth-floor apartment in the Charlton, a 20-story high-rise off Bergen Boulevard in Fort Lee that overlooks the Hudson River. He was released pending court action, records show.

SEE: Retiree Charged With Setting Fire In Fort Lee Luxury High-Rise

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Highlands and receive free news updates.