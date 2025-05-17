4-Alarm Fire Rips Through Bergen County Home: How Firefighters Worked Without Hydrants

The blaze started on Lake Road in Upper Saddle River and when crews got there, they were met with intense flames.

Firefighters called in backup from nearby towns, including Ramsey, whose Tower Ladder 441 was parked out front to help knock down the fire from above.

One of the biggest challenges? No fire hydrants in the area. Crews had to bring in tanker trucks from several departments and set up a draft site to keep water flowing.

The fire grew to four alarms, with additional teams brought in to help battle the flames and cover nearby firehouses. Thankfully, no one was hurt, according to the Upper Saddle River Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“We appreciate the collaboration and support from RFD and other participating departments in managing this complex situation,” the department said.

