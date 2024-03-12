Woman Busted For DWI After Calling 911: Denville PD

At 9:11 p.m., Denville police responded to Paulos Place after Jennifer Jerauld called 911 and said she was lost and needed assistance, officers said. Officers investigated and learned Jerauld had been consuming alcoholic beverages while driving, police said.

Jerauld was placed under arrest but due to her level of intoxication, she was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

She was charged with driving while under the influence, reckless driving and having open containers of alcoholic beverages inside a vehicle, officers said.

