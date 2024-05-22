A Few Clouds 82°

Woman Busted At Home After Fleeing Traffic Stop: Washington Twp PD

A 42-year-old Mount Olive woman was arrested and charged after she fled from police during a traffic stop on Route 46 in Morris County on Friday, May 17, authorities.

 Photo Credit: Washington Township Police
Sam Barron

Officers attempted to conduct the traffic stop after determining the driver was operating a vehicle with a suspended license, Washington Township police said in a release. The vehicle fled from officers but was ultimately located at a Budd Lake residence, police said. Officers arrested the woman, who they did not name, and charged her with eluding, obstruction, resisting arrest and numerous motor vehicle violations, police said.

The woman was released pending an upcoming court appearance, police said.

