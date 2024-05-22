Woman Busted At Home After Fleeing Traffic Stop: Washington Twp PD

Officers attempted to conduct the traffic stop after determining the driver was operating a vehicle with a suspended license, Washington Township police said in a release. The vehicle fled from officers but was ultimately located at a Budd Lake residence, police said. Officers arrested the woman, who they did not name, and charged her with eluding, obstruction, resisting arrest and numerous motor vehicle violations, police said.

The woman was released pending an upcoming court appearance, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.