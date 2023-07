A ticket matching all five numbers for the Friday, July 21 drawing was sold at ShopRite Liquors on Route 46 East in Rockaway, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 03, 06, 07, 18 and 34. The XTRA number was 04.

The lucky ticketholder will split the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot of $580,300 with a winner sold at Plains Pharmacy on Valley Road in Wayne.

