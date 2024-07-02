Victim ID'ed After Being Fatally Struck At Florham Park Intersection: Authorities

Andretta and another man were struck by a Ford F-250 at Ridgedale Avenue and Brooklake Road in the township, local police and the county prosecutor's office said. The vehicle had been turning onto Ridgedale Avenue from Brooklake Road, police said.

Andretta died at Morristown Medical Center after the crash, according to a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, authorities said.

The driver was not injured and was released from the scene, while the driver’s vehicle was impounded for further forensic analysis, authorities said.

