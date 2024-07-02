Partly Cloudy 82°

SHARE

Victim ID'ed After Being Fatally Struck At Florham Park Intersection: Authorities

Jeaneen Andretta, a 79-year-old Florham Park resident, was killed after she was struck by a vehicle on Monday, July 1, authorities said.

Morristown Medical Center

Morristown Medical Center

 Photo Credit: Atlantic Health System
Sam Barron

Andretta and another man were struck by a Ford F-250 at Ridgedale Avenue and Brooklake Road in the township, local police and the county prosecutor's office said. The vehicle had been turning onto Ridgedale Avenue from Brooklake Road, police said.

Andretta died at Morristown Medical Center after the crash, according to a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, authorities said.

The driver was not injured and was released from the scene, while the driver’s vehicle was impounded for further forensic analysis, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE