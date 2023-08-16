Partly Cloudy 82°

Van With 10 Occupants Rolls Down Embankment Off Rt. 287, Seriously Injuring Driver, Passenger

A van with 10 occupants rolled down an embankment Tuesday, August 15, seriously injuring the driver and one of the passengers, authorities said.

The crash occurred by the off-ramp from the Hamburg Turnpike to Rt. 287 North near Walmart in Riverdale around 3 a.m., according to the Riverdale Fire Department.

The van was located about 30 feet down an embankment in a wooded area, where eight of its 10 occupants had self-extricated, the squad said.

The driver, a 20-year-old New Square, NY resident, as well as a front passenger, a 15-year-old from Monsey, NY, were both removed via a Stokes basket and suffered serious injuries, according to the RFD and DailyRecord, which cites NJSP Sgt. Charles Marchan.

Assisting agencies include the Riverdale Police Department, Pompton Lakes Riverdale First Aid Squad, Morris County EMS, the Towaco Fire Department, and the Kinnelon Fire Department.

