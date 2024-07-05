Two-Alarm Fire Closes Morris County Burger King: Authorities

At 5:15 p.m., firefighters in Madison received multiple 911 calls about a fire at the Burger King on 317 Main St., with flames visible from the roof, the borough said in a release.

Firefighters and EMS responded within minutes, transmitting a second alarm, requesting additional units to fight the blaze, authorities said. The fire was contained to the kitchen area and the roof above it, authorities said. The broiler area, broiler venting system and roof sustained extensive damage, authorities said and the Burger King suffered from heavy smoke damage.

There were no injuries, authorities said. The Burger King remains closed, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.