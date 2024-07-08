Partly Cloudy 93°

Tractor Trailer Overturns On Route 287 Ramp To Route 80 In Parsippany

An overturned tractor trailer delayed traffic on Route 287 Monday afternoon, July 8 in Morris County.

Firefighters and other emergency personnel from Teaneck and Leonia responded along with New Jersey State Police.

 Photo Credit: NJSP
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

It happened on the northbound ramp to Route 80 closing all lanes as of 4:10 p.m.

Delays of 10 to 15 minutes were being reported.

