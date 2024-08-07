Towns With The Most Rainfall In New Jersey

Residents across the Northeast woke up Wednesday, Aug. 7 to several inches of water — in some places, feet.

Here are the towns that got the most amount of rain:

Bergen County:

Ridgewood 5.79 inches

Bogota 5.60 inches

Oakland 3.86 inches

Leonia 3.81 inches

Lyndhurst 3.77 inches

Hillsdale 3.56 inches

Hasbrouck Heights 3.42 inches

Hackensack 2.93 inches

Passaic County:

Clifton 3.23 inches

Little Falls 3.17 inches

Passaic 2.92 inches

Ringwood 2.37 inches

Hawthorne 2.01 inches

Union County:

Clark 1.92 inches

Springfield 1.91 inches

New Providence 1.68 inches

Essex County:

Caldwell 4.16 inches

Cedar Grove 4.14 inches

Verona 4.12 inches

Maplewood 3.91 inches

Livingston 3.64 inches

Montclair 3.25 inches

Newark 2.45 inches

West Caldwell 2.41 inches

Hudson County:

Hoboken 3.17 inches

Secaucus 2.66 inches

Kearny 2.46 inches

Harrison 2.38 inches

Jersey City 1.76 inches

Weehawken 1.34 inches

Somerset County:

Bernards Township 3.61 inches

Bridgewater 3.18 inches

Branchburg 2.68 inches

Somerset 2.55 inches

Hillsborough 2.45 inches

Far Hills 2.35 inches

Franklin Twp 2.34 inches

Bound Brook 2.32 inches

Somerville 2.17 inches

Middlesex County:

Plainsboro Township 3.80 inches

South River 3.70 inches

Monroe Township 3.50 inches

Sayreville 3.32 inches

Milltown 3.14 inches

East Brunswick 2.83 inches

New Brunswick 2.67 inches

Old Bridge 2.63 inches

Highland Park 2.56 inches

Woodbridge 2.53 inches

Jamesburg 2.18 inches

Spotswood 2.17 inches

Monmouth County

Manalapan 5.24 inches

Colts Neck 4.36 inches

Monmouth Beach 3.94 inches

Neptune City 3.88 inches

Long Branch 3.86 inches

Englishtown 3.71 inches

Keyport 3.57 inches

Little Silver 3.30 inches

Matawan 3.18 inches

Millstone Township 3.05 inches

Middletown 2.90 inches

Eatontown 2.76 inches

Upper Freehold Township 2.75 inches

Asbury Park 2.21 inches

Bradley Beach 2.18 inches

Mercer County:

Pennington 7.76 inches

Hopewell Township 7.48 inches

Pennington 6.79 inches

Ewing 5.60 inches

Lawrenceville 4.70 inches

Trenton 4.49 inches

Princeton Junction 4.12 inches

West Windsor Township 3.89 inches

Princeton 3.76 inches

Hamilton Township 2.83 inches

Allentown 2.17 inches

Burlington County:

Delran 7.03 inches

New Albany 6.01 inches

Willingboro 5.68 inches

Cinnaminson 5.67 inches

Burlington 3.87 inches

Riverton 3.72 inches

Mount Laurel 3.12 inches

Bordentown 2.95 inches

Mansfield Township 2.70 inches

Westampton 2.59 inches

Palmyra 2.16 inches

Moorestown 2.09 inches

Ocean County:

Lakewood 3.86 inches

Toms River 3.74 inches

Brick Township 3.01 inches

Point Pleasant Beach 2.98 inches

Camden County:

Camden 4.26 inches

Cherry Hill 3.94 inches

Pennsauken 3.05 inches

Mount Ephraim 2.95 inches

Barrington 2.37 inches

Haddon Township 2.22 inches

Cape May County:

Middle Township 3.13 inches

Sea Isle City 2.44 inches

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

