Towns With The Most Rainfall In New Jersey

Residents across the Northeast woke up Wednesday, Aug. 7 to several inches of water — in some places, feet.
Here are the towns that got the most amount of rain:
Bergen County:
- Ridgewood 5.79 inches
- Bogota 5.60 inches
- Oakland 3.86 inches
- Leonia 3.81 inches
- Lyndhurst 3.77 inches
- Hillsdale 3.56 inches
- Hasbrouck Heights 3.42 inches
- Hackensack 2.93 inches
Passaic County:
- Clifton 3.23 inches
- Little Falls 3.17 inches
- Passaic 2.92 inches
- Ringwood 2.37 inches
- Hawthorne 2.01 inches
Union County:
- Clark 1.92 inches
- Springfield 1.91 inches
- New Providence 1.68 inches
Essex County:
- Caldwell 4.16 inches
- Cedar Grove 4.14 inches
- Verona 4.12 inches
- Maplewood 3.91 inches
- Livingston 3.64 inches
- Montclair 3.25 inches
- Newark 2.45 inches
- West Caldwell 2.41 inches
Hudson County:
- Hoboken 3.17 inches
- Secaucus 2.66 inches
- Kearny 2.46 inches
- Harrison 2.38 inches
- Jersey City 1.76 inches
- Weehawken 1.34 inches
Somerset County:
- Bernards Township 3.61 inches
- Bridgewater 3.18 inches
- Branchburg 2.68 inches
- Somerset 2.55 inches
- Hillsborough 2.45 inches
- Far Hills 2.35 inches
- Franklin Twp 2.34 inches
- Bound Brook 2.32 inches
- Somerville 2.17 inches
Middlesex County:
- Plainsboro Township 3.80 inches
- South River 3.70 inches
- Monroe Township 3.50 inches
- Sayreville 3.32 inches
- Milltown 3.14 inches
- East Brunswick 2.83 inches
- New Brunswick 2.67 inches
- Old Bridge 2.63 inches
- Highland Park 2.56 inches
- Woodbridge 2.53 inches
- Jamesburg 2.18 inches
- Spotswood 2.17 inches
Monmouth County
- Manalapan 5.24 inches
- Colts Neck 4.36 inches
- Monmouth Beach 3.94 inches
- Neptune City 3.88 inches
- Long Branch 3.86 inches
- Englishtown 3.71 inches
- Keyport 3.57 inches
- Little Silver 3.30 inches
- Matawan 3.18 inches
- Millstone Township 3.05 inches
- Middletown 2.90 inches
- Eatontown 2.76 inches
- Upper Freehold Township 2.75 inches
- Asbury Park 2.21 inches
- Bradley Beach 2.18 inches
Mercer County:
- Pennington 7.76 inches
- Hopewell Township 7.48 inches
- Pennington 6.79 inches
- Ewing 5.60 inches
- Lawrenceville 4.70 inches
- Trenton 4.49 inches
- Princeton Junction 4.12 inches
- West Windsor Township 3.89 inches
- Princeton 3.76 inches
- Hamilton Township 2.83 inches
- Allentown 2.17 inches
Burlington County:
- Delran 7.03 inches
- New Albany 6.01 inches
- Willingboro 5.68 inches
- Cinnaminson 5.67 inches
- Burlington 3.87 inches
- Riverton 3.72 inches
- Mount Laurel 3.12 inches
- Bordentown 2.95 inches
- Mansfield Township 2.70 inches
- Westampton 2.59 inches
- Palmyra 2.16 inches
- Moorestown 2.09 inches
Ocean County:
- Lakewood 3.86 inches
- Toms River 3.74 inches
- Brick Township 3.01 inches
- Point Pleasant Beach 2.98 inches
Camden County:
- Camden 4.26 inches
- Cherry Hill 3.94 inches
- Pennsauken 3.05 inches
- Mount Ephraim 2.95 inches
- Barrington 2.37 inches
- Haddon Township 2.22 inches
Cape May County:
- Middle Township 3.13 inches
- Sea Isle City 2.44 inches
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
