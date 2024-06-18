Three Seriously Injured In Roxbury Pursuit That Ends In Parsippany Crash, Prosecutor Says

At 5:24 a.m., Roxbury police responded to a business on Route 46 for a commercial burglary alarm, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said. A pursuit was initiated with a suspect vehicle on Route 10, authorities said.

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle collided with the median near the intersection of Route 10 and Powder Mill Road in Parsippany, authorities said.

The three occupants of the suspect vehicle were transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. No officer injuries were reported, authorities said.

The incident is under investigation, authorities said.

